(Des Moines) -- After more than a quarter-century, KMAland's longest-tenured legislator is retiring at the end of the current session.
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection to his Iowa House seat in this year's elections. Dolecheck currently served the House's 24th District, which includes all of Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties. A 1969 graduate of Mount Ayr High School, Dolecheck is a longtime Ringgold County farmer, and has been involved with various agriculture-related groups. In an interview with Radio Iowa News Director O. Kay Henderson, Dolecheck says after 26 years, he decided it was time to retire...
"It's time for somebody else to take the reigns, and get some new blood in there, possibly," said Dolecheck.
Dolecheck won a three-way G-O-P primary in June of 1996 and took office in January of 1997.
"I assumed I'd probably be here a few years, and go on," he said. "It developed into a 26-year career in politics and public service. I enjoyed it very much. I just decided it time after 26 years or a little over a quarter-century to move on in my life--I'll be 71 years old. So, (it's time for) full retirement, and decided it was time to spend more time with my wife, my grandkids and the family."
Dolecheck says his predecessor in the Iowa House, the late Horace Daggett of Kent, recommended that he consider focusing on education policy and Dolecheck has led the budget subcommittee that writes the first draft for education spending each year.
"I've been very blessed to been able to work in that area for 26 years," said Dolecheck, "trying to support the rural schools and rural Iowa."
Dolecheck says it's been an honor to serve the people of southwest Iowa and he is thankful for their support over the past two-and-a-half decades.
"I love the job, I love talking to people," he said. "But, it seems like over the last two or three years, it may have become a little bit more partisan when you get stopped on the street corner. The news media's driven a divide on mainly the social issues. They don't see the behind-the-scenes work here that you kind of have to be at the capitol to understand that bipartisanship that exists a lot more here in the Iowa House than it does, maybe, at the federal level."
Dolecheck is not moving from his Mount Ayr home, but may spent a week or two in the winter somewhere warmer.
Dolecheck's retirement means southwest Iowa will have at least one new legislator beginning with the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session. Under redistricting, Dolecheck was placed in the Iowa House's new 17th House District, which includes the southeast corner of Page County, plus all of Adams, Ringgold and Taylor counties and all but the northeast section of Union County. Page County is divided between two districts. Shenandoah and the rest of Page County are grouped with all of Montgomery and Cass counties in the new 18th House District.
