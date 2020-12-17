(Des Moines) -- A longtime southwest Iowa lawmaker will serve in a leadership role in the Iowa House in 2021.
On Thursday, members of the House GOP elected Representative Cecil Dolecheck of Mount Ayr to serve as assistant majority leader for the upcoming session. Dolecheck was re-elected to a 10th term in the Iowa House in November's General Election, winning with just over 74% of the vote. His district includes Page, Taylor and Ringgold counties, as well as the southern one-third of Montgomery County. Following his victory in November, Dolecheck told KMA News the Legislature will have its work cut out for itself when they return to Des Moines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With things being different and the economy turning, we'll have to maintain some fiscal responsibility and do what's right," said Dolecheck. "I want to continue to prioritize education, mental health funding, help for rural hospitals and broadband out here in southwest Iowa and the rural areas. Those are the important things that I'll be continuing to work on this coming session."
The 2021 legislative session begins January 11th.