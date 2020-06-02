(Mount Ayr) -- After a long layoff due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Iowa Legislature returns to the Statehouse Wednesday.
The 2020 General Assembly resumes following a two-and-a-half-month suspension because of public health measures prohibiting large gatherings in facilities. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck is among those eager to resume the current session. But speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Dolecheck says one concern is how the anticipated loss of tax revenues will impact the state's budget.
"We're a little bit nervous as to what the revenue will be," said Dolecheck. "But, the Revenue Estimating Conference has met, and give us a preview as to what the future revenues will look like. So, we'll be able to go back and set our budget, get things finished up, as well as the other priority bills that were still left on the docket."
Fortunately, Dolecheck says the state has enough cash reserves to weather the economic storm from COVID-19. Dolecheck says lawmakers return under strict precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Visitors, for example, must sit in designated areas.
"All the spectators will be required, if they want to watch the procedings, they will all be held in the chambers," said Dolecheck. "All the committee meetings, and everything. Spectators and visitors will be in the northwest gallery, and all the press will be in the northeast gallery. The south gallery will be reserved for staff and legislators."
The Mount Ayr Republican says other health measures will be taken, as well.
"Secretaries' chairs have all been removed due to social distancing," said Dolecheck. "You're asked not to be in the chamber unless there's debate, or you're a member attending a committee meeting. Masks will be provided, health screenings will be provided. Everybody will have their temperature checked when they come in. So, all the precautions, I think, are pretty well taken care of."
Along with the continuing COVID-19 threat, legislators also return to Des Moines amid disturbances in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Law enforcement officers Monday night used tear gas to disperse demonstrators outside the Iowa State Capitol for the second night in the last three. Despite expressing some nervousness, Dolecheck says cooler heads will eventually prevail around the Statehouse.
"I have no problem at all with peaceful protests, and stuff like that," he said. "But, when you have instigators within those groups who resort to violence, that's their intention. That's discouraging, and that's disheartening. But I think, as you saw last (Monday) night, it might be starting to tone down, and they'll be a presence of police and stuff around. The governor indicated if need be, she'll use the National Guard. So, I think civil heads are starting to prevail."
You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.