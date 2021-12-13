(Mount Ayr) -- It's not too early to be thinking about the upcoming 2022 Iowa Legislative Session.
And, southwest Iowa's longest-tenured legislator is among the lawmakers preparing to return to the Statehouse for the new session next month. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck enters his 26th year in the legislature, having served since 1997. Dolecheck was among lawmakers impacted by this year's legislative redistricting process. Beginning in 2023, the Mount Ayr Republican would serve Iowa House District 8, which encompasses the southeast corner of Page County, plus all of Adams, Taylor and Ringgold counties and all but the northeast portion of Union County. That's provided he's reelected in 2022. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday night, Dolecheck says he has yet to decide whether he'll run for a 13th term in the legislature.
"I've loved and enjoyed the job serving the people of southwest Iowa," said Dolecheck, "but, I'm reaching that age where you have to start thinking about what you want to do with your grandkids and so forth. We haven't made a final decision yet. We expect to by the end of the year."
Dolecheck and other Republicans are expected to set the party's agenda for the new session in a caucus meeting Thursday. Some GOP lawmakers are calling for a "moonshot" when it comes to income taxes--even eliminating them all together. Saying the move is too drastic, Dolecheck says he doesn't see that as a real possibility.
"I think we need to do it in incremental steps," he said, "to make sure that if we do something like that, or attempt to do something like that, we phase it in over time, so we don't end up in a situation like some other states have in having to come back and start something else, or tax something else."
Dolecheck, however, does have some bills on his wish list for 2022--including legislation making E-15 fuel more available in Iowa.
"The House last year passed an E-15 bill for ethanol," said Dolecheck. "The Senate didn't get around to taking it up. That will one of my first priorities, is to make sure we get the ethanol bill passed, so that people in the state of Iowa have the opportunity everywhere to be able to purchase E-15. It not only helps the farmers and agriculture aspect of our state, but it also helps the environment. That would be one of the things I'm hoping we can get done early in the session."
Dolecheck says he'll know more about Republican legislative priorities following Thursday's caucus. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck here: