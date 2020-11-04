(Des Moines) -- One longtime area legislator is headed back to the statehouse, while another state representative was picked to a third full term in Tuesday's general election.
Republican Incumbent Cecil Dolecheck of Mount Ayr won a 10th term in the Iowa House's 24th District, as he defeated Democratic Challenger Chris Adcock with just over 74% of the vote. A veteran of the campaign trail, Dolecheck congratulated his opponent on a clean campaign.
"I think elections and campaigns seem like they get more controversial as time goes by and it's different than it used to be," said Dolecheck. "I still enjoy the campaign. I enjoy the parades and getting to meet people, responding to emails and talking to constituents trying to do what's best for the district."
Dolecheck chairs the House Education Committee and serves on the powerful Appropriations Committee. He says the Legislature will have its work cut out for itself when they return to Des Moines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With things being different and the economy turning, we'll have to maintain some fiscal responsibility and do what's right," said Dolecheck. "I want to continue to prioritize education, mental health funding, help for rural hospitals and broadband out here in southwest Iowa and the rural areas. Those are the important things that I'll be continuing to work on this coming session."
In the House's 21st District -- which includes parts of Adams, Cass, Pottawattamie and Union counties -- Incumbent Republican Tom Moore of Griswold won another term with nearly 70% of the vote to defeat Democratic Challenger Shaun Kelley. Moore first won a special election for the seat in 2015 to replace the late Jack Drake. He then won his first full term in 2016 and was subsequently reelected in 2018.
"I'd just like to thank all the people out there that voted for me," said Moore. "More importantly I'd like to thank all the Iowans that got out and voted. We are looking at over a 70% turnout rate and that is just fantastic. In 2016 I think we had a 60% turnout rate and this is fantastic, even though at times it has been contentious I think it is important that people are realizing their vote counts and their voice can be heard through their vote."
A retired teacher and coach, Moore has taken up education licensure and funding issues in his time in the House. He says there are several issues that could come up when lawmakers return in January.
"I think we will probably look at the ongoing guidance of the legislature to the Governor on the COVID issues," said Moore. "I'm sure we will look at other things that are important to us as a Republican Caucus such as 2nd amendment issues and life issues."
Preliminary results statewide show Republicans will maintain their trifecta hold on Iowa Government, controlling the Governor's Mansion, the State Senate and the State House.