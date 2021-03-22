(Des Moines) -- Despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Iowa's tax revenue collections are in good shape.
That's the conclusion of the State Revenue Estimating Conference. Late last week, panelists projected the state's total tax receipts will be 3.8% higher in the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Conference panelists also expect a 4.5% increase the following fiscal year. Concerns were expressed prior to the 2021 Legislative Session that revenues would drop because of business closures associated with COVID-19. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck said that a good report of state revenues would mean few if any changes to the state's projected budget for next fiscal year.
"We'll continue to assess maybe some tax cut triggers that have been put in place to work on, and see those," said Dolecheck. "They may possibly come in high enough that we don't mess with the triggers, because those will automatically happen."
Dolecheck says Governor Kim Reynolds' actions helped stabilize the state's economic during the pandemic.
"The governor's actions of trying to basically kind of open things back up, and get things moving, and work within those parameters and different things has caused the economy to be more stabile in income that we thought it might be," he said, "with the growth in the economy, and willingness in Iowa to try to maintain some since of normalcy."
The Mount Ayr Republican also credits Iowans for following COVID-related safety measures, and supporting local businesses over the past year.
"We didn't totally shut down," said Dolecheck. "I think people were very respectful of other people, and masked up, and tried to stay in small group and do what they could. I think that has helped. People took part in eating out at restaurants, or having meals home delivered and carried out, which has helped quite a bit."
Dolecheck and State Senator Mark Costello will appear at two legislative briefings in Page County Saturday. Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association hosts a briefing in the Old Armory's basement at 8 a.m. Clarinda's Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum in Clarinda is the site of another briefing at 10 a.m., sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.