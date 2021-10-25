(Mount Ayr) -- At least one KMAland legislator is hoping the second round of redistricting is the last round for Iowa lawmakers.
Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered a second special legislative session Thursday for lawmakers to vote on the latest congressional and legislative boundaries released by the Legislative Services Agency late last week. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck is among the area legislators impacted by the new districts. Dolecheck tells KMA News he likes round two of redistricting.
"I was okay with the first map, for the most part," said Dolecheck. "I think this map seems to be a pretty good map as well, in my opinion. A little bit more compact, maybe, than the first one, as far as the congressional districts are concerned. The House districts split up the counties a little bit more in the legislative districts, and the Senate districts. But, looking at the deviation and those type of things, it appears to be a good, nonpartisan map that should be good for the state of Iowa."
Under the new legislative maps, Dolecheck is placed in the Iowa House's new 17th House District, which includes the southeast corner of Page County, plus all of Adams, Ringgold and Taylor counties and all but the northeast section of Union County. The Mount Ayr Republican says Page County is divided between two districts.
"Basically, the legislative districts, the representative districts lost Shenandoah, and picked up Creston and Adams County," said Dolecheck. "A little bit different, but like I say, it's still southwest Iowa. And, I don't have any of Montgomery County as I would now."
Shenandoah and the rest of Page County are grouped with all of Montgomery and Cass counties in the new 18th House District. Page County is also included in the Iowa Senate's new 9th District, along with all of Montgomery, Cass, Adams, Taylor and Ringgold counties, and all but the northeast section of Union County. Dolecheck hopes legislators can put the redistricting process to bed by approving the second set of maps later this week. Rejection of round two would mean lawmakers would be forced to redraw a third set of maps themselves.
"I don't know if the timeline puts it the point to where we want to try and go to a third map, or anything," said Dolecheck. "If we do go to a third map, there couldn't be any amendments or anything that could be filed to it at that point in time. I would just be hopeful that maybe this map, we could approve it, and move on, and let the campaigns get started."
By a party line vote, members of the Iowa Senate rejected the first round of maps 32-18 in the first special session earlier this month.