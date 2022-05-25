(Des Moines) -- State Representative Cecil Dolecheck calls wrapping up his final legislative session "bittersweet."
But, generally, Dolecheck says he feels good about the work lawmakers accomplished in the 2022 Iowa General Assembly. Legislators adjourned this year's session in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. In an interview with KMA News, Dolecheck listed a number of highlights from the just-concluded session--including the passage of a 3.9% flat rate for income taxes early on.
"Basically, we wanted to do some tax cuts," said Dolecheck, "leave some more money in families' pockets. We were able to get that done early. We were committed to doing the ethanol piece, and getting that passed for biofuels. We got that done early. It'll be good for southwest Iowa, and farmers and agriculture, in general. We were able to do some child care pieces, and so on, and were able to find education at a quality level."
In addition, legislators in the waning days of the session finally approved a major revision of the state's so-called "Bottle Bill." Among other things, the measure raises the handling fee from 1 to 3 cents per container, and allows retailers meeting certain criteria to opt out of redeeming cans and bottles. However, the 5-cent deposit fee remains intact. The bill awaits Governor Kim Reynolds' signature. The Mount Ayr Republican says the changes were a long time in coming.
"I think it was about time," he said. "We worked on trying to get something passed to get more money out to redemption centers and those type of things to make them profitable, so we can keep our roads, and side ditches and those things clean, and give the opportunity for people to recycle. That was not happening in rural Iowa, so I think this is an opportunity to do something that hadn't been changed in about 25 or 26 years since it was first implemented, or more."
One bill lawmakers passed on was a proposed moratorium on using eminent domain for acquiring land for proposed carbon pipeline projects--such as Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express project. Though lawmakers passed the moratorium in the House, the measure stalled in the Senate. Still, Dolecheck advises landowners not to worry.
"We've had assurances from the Iowa Utilities Board--both board members and the chair--that it will take them quite a lengthy process if they try to go that route," said Dolecheck. "There's been no intent or no notification of them trying to do something like that. So, nothing can happen before next legislative session. The Iowa Utilities Board will not grant any authority for any eminent domain for those projects. The legislature will be back in session before that would ever happen, anyway."
Another bill failing to clear the legislature this session was the governor's proposed school scholarship program, allowing up to 10,000 students to attend private institutions. However, Dolecheck says lawmakers did approve a revision of the state's open enrollment laws before wrapping up the '22 session. Under the measure, students could open enroll from one district to another any time during the school year, rather than meeting a March 1 deadline.