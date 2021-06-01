(Undated) -- Southwest Iowa's longest-tenured legislator is remembering a legendary lawmaker who was laid to rest late last week.
Funeral services were held Friday for former State Representative Effie Lee Boggess, who died recently at the age of 93. An Adams County native, Boggess served in the Iowa House from 1995 to 2005. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck, who has served at the Statehouse since 1997, was one of Boggess' colleagues in the legislature. The Mount Ayr Republican paid tribute to Boggess in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.
"Effie was an outstanding legislative individual," said Dolecheck. "She worked very hard in the economic development arena in southwest Iowa. She had a fire, as I would call it, and a passion for those type of issues, and everything oriented to family and education--those type of things."
Boggess' obituary called her "a force to be reckoned with." Dolecheck says she had a reputation of getting things done in the legislature.
"When you wanted something done in economic development--which she spent a lot of time with--you would ask Effie to work on it," he said. "She would work on it, and come to a resolution, and do everything she could to support not only the students, but the tourism and everything else in southwest Iowa."
Dolecheck, however, says Boggess was more than a lawmaker.
"She went into the legislature as a senior citizen," said Dolecheck. "But, she had always been very active in 4-H and the Farm Bureau, and all those types of things. She came from a family that was very politically astute, and knew what was going on, and kept up on the issues very well."
You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck here: