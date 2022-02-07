(Des Moines) -- Dueling income tax reform packages are making their way through the Iowa Legislature.
Both the Iowa House and Senate are considering different packages--both aiming at meeting Governor Kim Reynolds' goal of providing tax relief for Iowans. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck says the House's plan is aligned with the governor's proposed 4% flat income tax rate. But, there are exceptions.
"The House worked off the governor's plan," said Dolecheck. "We did not do the corporate income tax piece over in the House. A lot of us in the House felt that the tax credits and all those things required a little bit more in-depth work and study to see what tax credits are needed, and so on, for corporations to take advantage of. So, basically, our plan is the same as the governor's, except that it leaves off the corporate income tax piece."
Senate Republicans, meanwhile, propose a 3.6% state income tax rate, and retain the governor's proposed corporate tax cuts. Legislature Democrats are calling for an increase in the state's child and dependent care tax credit, as well as a doubling of the earned income tax credit. The Mount Ayr Republican says those proposals are on the table.
"The child dependent tax credit, as increasing the level that you might qualify for child care, and those type of things," he said, "is part of the package that we want to look at. We want to look at all those tax credits and those type of things if we're going to do any kind of overall tax reform within the corporate level, and so on. I think that's part of a bigger discussion that we want to have as a House."
In addition to income tax reform, lawmakers are attempting to hammer out a level for supplemental state aid for K-12 schools, community colleges, the regents' institutions and other educational entities. Like the flat tax package, Dolecheck says House Republicans echo Reynolds' proposed SSA level.
"Our level is at 2.5%--the same as the governor's level," said Dolecheck, "except we're putting in a little extra money in a one-time bill for additional expenses for fuel, and some of those type of things with transportation that they've had, to allow them for a little extra money that won't be built into the budget."
The 2.5% state aid hike proposed by the governor and the House is higher than the Senate's proposed level of 2.25%. Democrats are pushing for a 5% increase in state funding. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck here: