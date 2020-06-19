(Mount Ayr) -- Efforts to de-escalate classroom disturbances moved forward in the Iowa Legislature in the just-concluded 2020 session.
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck spearheaded a bill passing in both sides of the chamber establishing a pilot program aimed at curbing school violence. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Dolecheck says the fact that the measure passed with near-unanimous support in the Iowa House and Senate--with minor adjustments--was rewarding.
"Both parties wanted the same outcome out of the legislation," said Dolecheck. "We were able to make compromises, and do things with all the groups involved to give teachers the ability and support to be able to do what's right to control the classrooms, and provide the best classroom setting for every student--no matter what their abilities are."
Among other things, the bill includes funding for a pilot program that would create therapeutic classrooms or calming rooms and puts reporting requirements in place when a teacher must clear a classroom due to violent behavior. That funding begins in the 2021-22 school year. Dolecheck says input from teachers, parents and administrators gleamed from numerous legislative subcommittee meetings helped formulate the measure. Dolecheck says instructors want training designed to de-escalate violence, and reinforce positive behavior at the same time.
"We've had problems in our local area," he said, "but none that I was aware of that was quite as severe as other areas of the state, where teachers have actually been attacked, and beaten, and children that have attacked other students in the classroom. We got some test money for them on how best to handle that, and develop some protocols and practices, and legislation that our teacher prep colleges will actually start to teach on how to respond, how not to escalate the situation. Our teachers want that."
On another education-related note, legislators maintained the earlier commitment of 2.3% in supplemental state aid for K-12 schools for fiscal 2021. Despite concerns over declining tax revenues from loss of business because of COVID-19, Dolecheck says there was no pressure to reduce that funding.
"Since the majority party's been in power," said Dolecheck, "we've never cut K-12 education, and went back on a promise, and we weren't going to change that. We found a way that we were going to keep that promise, and maintain that. I think a lot of school administrators and teachers might have been nervous about it, but there was never a lot of pressure put on, because it was relayed early on that it was not going to go on the chopping block. We made a commitment, and we were going to stick to it."
The Mount Ayr Republican, however, added he was disappointed funding for the state's community colleges wasn't increased. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.