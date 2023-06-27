(Riverton) -- Based on initial listening surveys, Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials expect an uptick in quail and pheasant populations in southwest Iowa.
That's according to Iowa DNR Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison, who joined "Outdoors in KMAland" recently to break down some of the initial bird counts from their spring quail whistle counts and rooster crow counts for pheasants and some grass and songbirds. He adds they conducted the surveys primarily at Lake Shawtee and Riverton. At least in Fremont County, Dollison says initial listening sessions indicated a jump in the quail and pheasant populations.
"Our quail counts are up, and this is just the first round of listening, the quail counts are up at Riverton by 2%, which is nice," said Dollison. "But, the pheasant counts are up significantly -- 50% from last year, which is real nice."
He adds they will also conduct a second round of listening, and those numbers will become more official after the DNR conducts its annual roadside pheasant survey in early August, when DNR staff drives over 200 30-mile routes on rural roads to determine pheasant, quail, and other animal populations throughout the state.
Historically, Dollison says the quail and pheasant populations have seen extensive growth over nearly the past decade in southwest Iowa.
"From when we started these counts in 2014, our quail numbers are up 179% on the whistle counts and pheasants are up 406%," Dollison explained. "People are thinking they're seeing a few more birds around and we're finding that that's definitely been the case at least where we're doing our listening."
Additionally, Dollison says nesting season in Iowa has reached the "peak hatch" time for species, including ring-necked pheasants and bobwhite quails. While they will know the success of nesting season a little later on, he adds the weather has been optimal and advises residents not to disturb any of the area grasslands.
"Grassland areas are very important for those grassland nesting birds and it's a good time to not be disturbing those areas, so people, if they haven't already, will start seeing a lot of broods around and we'll get a good idea of how successful our nesting season is," he said. "With the weather we've had and everything it's looking good. We haven't seen a ton of broods yet, my staff and I are only at about four broods so far this year. So, hopefully we start seeing more and this is the time for that."
Expecting a substantial bird population, Dollison says this would be a good year for any hunters hoping to take a stab at bird hunting. You can hear the full interview with Dollison below: