(Shenandoah) -- Two suspects were arrested in connection with a domestic disturbance in Shenandoah late Thursday evening.
At around 11:55 p.m., Shenandoah Police were called to an incident in progress at 103 North Center Street. Police say officers could hear occupants of the home fighting upon arrival. Following a brief investigation, 30-year-old Phillip Wayne Reynolds of Shenandoah was arrested for domestic abuse assault--2nd offense, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers also arrested 29-year-old Victoria Starr Tjaden of Shenandoah for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reynolds is being held without bond in the Page County Jail. Tjaden was released after posting $1,300 bond.