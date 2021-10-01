(Shenandoah) -- What began on a late evening in July, 1971 ended a half-century later.
Thursday was Don Hansen's last day at KMA after 50 years at the microphone, and the station celebrated his career with a special "Morning Show" program, featuring highlights from Don's career, plus interviews with past KMA staff members and well wishes from current staffers. To put things in perspective, Don's tenure spanned 10 U.S. presidents. And, his departure marks the end of an era at KMA, as he represented the last link to a golden era in the station's history. Don says a number of legendary figures still graced the KMA airwaves upon his entrance 50 years ago.
"Major ones that we're talking about would be Ralph Childs, Frank Field, Merle Douglas was the morning man," said Hansen. "Mike Goodin was the person who eventually hired me. Ned Dermody came maybe a month or two after I got started on the air. Mispronounced his name. Heard about it the next day. But, it's all part of growing up when you're 16 years old."
Other luminaries working at KMA in 1971 included Jim Ross Lightfoot and Tom Beavers--just to name a few. Of all of Don's activities, perhaps he's best associated with severe storm coverage. Don recalled one particular storm about four years ago when he had a ringside seat to tornadic activity happening right outside the station's window.
"I remember that I was in the north chair here in the control room," he said. "That gives you a chance to see out the south window at the KMA studios. And, that's when the tornado warnings appeared in Fremont County, with the sighting of a funnel cloud. As it continued to track toward the east, it got over Shenandoah, and I could see the funnel cloud from where I was sitting there in the north chair, and it was just kind of surreal. We kept telling people they needed to take shelter, and those kinds of things.
"That was real memorable for me, because when you're trying to explain these things--where they're at, where they're going--then, all of a sudden, you see the funnel cloud in front of you, that was something that I won't forget," he added.
And, in 50 years of radio, Don's witnessed an evolution in technology, from record turntables, reel-to-reel and cassette machines to computers and digital recording units.
"When we had the control room, which was on the other side of the building here," said Hansen, "we had two turntables. We had what we called cart machines--they were kind of like 8-tracks--and those were all the commercials. Then, you had a log, you put the commercials into the cart deck and played that, and that advanced onto reel-to-reels, as well. All these forms are no longer in existence--maybe some of them are coming back. Everything old is new, sometimes."
In closing, Don sent this final message, summing up five decades of broadcasting.
"The first time I got on the air, it was 11 o'clock at night," he said. "So, it was me and about three other people out there listening. I kind of enjoyed it from them, and took off from there. But, that's 50 years ago. I've had a great ride with this. I've worked with a lot of great people, and the culture we've been able to establish here is tremendous.
"I thank the listeners for their support, and for listening--and now, viewing with new technology. I wish everybody the best of health, happiness, and be kind to one another."
You can hear the entire Don Hansen Farewell program on our "Morning Show" page at kmaland.com.