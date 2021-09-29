(Shenandoah) -- KMA is counting down to the end of era in local broadcasting.
Don Hansen retires from KMA Thursday after 50 years on the air. Don joined the station as a high school student in 1971, and became one of the station's legendary figures. To mark the occasion, KMA plans a special edition of "The Morning Show" beginning at 8:20 Thursday morning, with a special announcement from Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt. We'll look back at Don's illustrious career, including the many nights of severe storm coverage.
We have a lot of surprises planned for Don's last day. So, join us for "The KMA Morning Show" Thursday morning at 8:20.