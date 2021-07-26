(Shenandoah) — Teachers and staff in the Shenandoah School District are asking for local businesses’ help in welcoming new employees to the community.
Each year, members of the Shenandoah Education Association — representing the district’s teachers — put together welcome bags for incoming teachers to showcase local businesses and highlight support for education. High School Language Arts Teacher Amy Toye says this year’s welcome bag program has expanded to include incoming support staff members, as well.
"The welcome bags have been a tradition for several years -- I don't honestly even know how long at this point," said Toye. "We are teaming up with SSA+ this year. It's always been a new teacher welcome bag and SSA+ approached us and said they would like to participate as well. We thought it was a great idea. The more hands, the merrier."
From now until August 6th, teachers are seeking donations from local businesses to put into the welcome bags. High School Spanish Teacher Angie Trowbridge says businesses can donate a product or service or get something helpful for someone new to town.
"You can go with coupons that we usually put in an envelope that has a ton of coupons, codes, discounts and things like that," said Trowbridge. "Some choose to put in office supplies, pens, pencils, sticky notes or some other merchandise like soaps, flower seeds, coffee cups and all sorts of different things."
Trowbridge says seeing the wide variety of donations that go into the bags each year is fun.
"It's really fun to put together these bags," said Trowbridge. "Not only do we get the fun job of going around visiting all these businesses, making that contact and giving them the chance to showcase their business to somebody that's new in town, but also that connection is so much fun. When we put the bags together, it's really awesome. It's kind of like Christmas for us to see how things get put together."
Toye says the support from area businesses has been fantastic in years past and is a great foot forward for the community.
"It really shows our new teachers and new staff, as well as our old teachers and staff, how much support we as educators and as teachers of young minds," said Toye. "It shows that we're supported by our community, and it's really kind of great.”
Organizers of the program have sent out letters to several area businesses seeking donations. Those wishing to donate items to the project need to do so before August 6th. For more information or to arrange a donation, contact Shenandoah High School at (712) 246-4727. Toye and Trowbridge were guests on KMA's Morning Show this week. You can hear the full interview below.