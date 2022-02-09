(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County has named its new Veteran's Affairs Director.
During its regular meeting last week, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approved the Veteran's Affairs Commission's recommendation of Rita Dooley as the new director of the county's Veteran's Affairs Office. Dooley succeeds Nick Jedlicka, who has served as the director since 2019. Originally from the Texas area, Dooley joined the Army in 2008 and earned her commission in 2012 from the University of Texas. Dooley would make her way to Iowa after transferring into the Iowa National Guard and recently exited her role of Captain in January of 2021. Dooley tells KMA News veteran's advocacy hits close to home for her.
"I come from a military family, so all the way back to my grandfather was in World War II, my father was in the Gulf War, and my brother is still active duty currently with the Air Force," Dooley said. "So it's one of those things, I've seen the different things of what's available for veterans and what makes them become successful in life. I kind of want to be able to provide that passion along with my skills and knowledge to be able to help those who are in this community."
Speaking to the board of supervisors last week, Holly Collins says the position received 19 applicants, which the commission then narrowed down to five interviews. She adds they used a scoring system to remain as neutral as possible.
"We developed a scoring tool that targets four areas, and we provided operational definitions for everything that we were looking for," Collins said. "Our tool was designed to identify exceptional, so it doesn't just stop at meets the standard, it stops at exceeds the standard, so that we could identify exceptional candidates."
Jedlicka's final day is February 11th, and Collins says he has been and will continue to assist Dooley during the transition period. Collins says the commission also held a meeting today to walk Dooley through all her duties and responsibilities within the department.
Dooley says she looks forward to working with the various resources available at the office to continue the department's outreach within the third largest land-mass county in the state.
"I'm super excited about being able to analyze all of these resources, and already in the last couple of days, it's such a diverse group of veterans," Dooley said. "We get brand new veterans, or veterans that have been in our community for a while. It's going to be a vast balancing act, but I'm hoping that we can provide all of these resources across the board to everybody."
Dooley says the also hopes to make the services provided more pro-active rather than reactive.
“Getting them in here to get services before it becomes a need, I think it should be one of those things we should all veterans no matter whether it’s been days or decades,” Dooley said. “And get them in here, get them signed up for the services we have, and offer a little bit more of an outreach program.”
Dooley was also officially sworn in as the new director at Tuesday's supervisor's meeting.