(Hamburg) -- Motorists are advised of a temporary road closing in Fremont County.
Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation's District 4 office, in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha district, are closing Highway 333 between Interstate 29 and Hamburg Sunday from 8-to-9 a.m. to allow for an inspection of the levee closure structure. Officials say the inspection will be completed rain or shine, but will be delayed until the following Sunday if there's lightning in the area. During the one-hour road closure, motorists can access Hamburg and I-29 by traveling on Highways 275 and 2.
More information is available from the DOT's road condition website, 511ia.org.