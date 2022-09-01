(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County motorists take note of another traffic disruption on Highway 34 next week.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials say painting of the Highway 34 bridge over the Nishnabotna River west of Red Oak will require lane closures beginning Tuesday until early October, weather permitting. Officials say traffic signals will be in place to direct traffic through the work zone. DOT officials remind motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work zone, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts.
More traveling information is available at the DOT's road condition website, 511ia.org, or 800-288-1047.