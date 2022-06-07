(Creston) -- More repairs are slated along U.S. Highway 59 in parts of KMAland.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials say bridge deck repair work on the 59 bridge over Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie begins next Monday morning at 7--weather permitting. Officials say the repairs will require reducing the roadway to one lane in each direction. During this project, an 11-foot-6-inch lane width restriction will be in place. Lane closures are expected through September 1st.
DOT officials remind motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts. More travel information is available through the DOT's website, 511ia.org.