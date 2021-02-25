(Hamburg) -- A DOT traffic controller was injured after her vehicle was struck on Interstate 29 in Fremont County.
The Iowa State Patrol says 56-year-old Theresa Ann Fox of Ankeny was in a 2015 Chevy Tahoe near Exit 1 on I-29 providing traffic control for a DOT Highway Repair Crew with her emergency lights activated and an arrow stick for traffic to merge upon approach.
The patrol says a semi driven by 34-year-old Makalim Rafkat of Hollywood, Florida struck the Tahoe, causing it to leave the roadway and roll. Fox was taken by Hamburg Rescue to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg with undisclosed injuries. Rafkat was uninjured.