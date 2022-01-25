(Omaha) -- A Creighton medical expert encourages double-masking to fight off the Omicron variant of COVID.
Associate Dean of Clinical Research and Public Health in the Creighton School of Medicine, Dr. Maureen Tierney, joined the KMA Morning Show to discuss her conclusion.
“This conclusion had actually been reached a while ago,” Tierney stated. “Almost a year ago is when some of the first published data came out on double-masking. And so it's not something that's just brand new, but I think it's become more important with the increased contagiousness and transmission of omicron that we've seen that anything that we can do to prevent the transmission of this virus, in the short run while the cases are rising, is important.”
Tierney says masks help stop the passage of potential viruses into the air.
“The mask serves two purposes they're supposed to, serve the purpose of source control,” Tierney continued. “So, right now about 40% of the people who test positive for omicron are actually asymptomatic and so they can be excreting virus, putting it out from their nasal pharynx in their mouth and not be aware of it. And a mask prevents those droplets from coming out in the aerosolizing. And then infecting the person who's breathing in that air.”
Tierney says the next month will be vital.
“One thing right now you know what the next four to six weeks are are the tough time for us. And I am a huge supporter of vaccination, we definitely have to get as many people vaccinated and boosted if you're vaccinated, as possible,” Tierney said. “But one of the reasons right now vaccination isn't going to so if you got vaccinated, everybody needs to get vaccinated today.
"That's not going to help us until about four to six weeks from now. So, that's the reason why there's the big push for masks now, because we're at such a critical level in terms of hospitalization, that we need to do things that are going to change things. Now, in addition to getting vaccinated and protected for four to six from four to six weeks from now.”
