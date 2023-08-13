(Shenandoah) -- You may be seeing double from the latest Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production.
No, you're not hallucinating or having vision problems if you attend SWITG's upcoming production of "Double Trouble." That's because the production stars twin sisters Mya and Zoe Young in a musical version of the Disney movie, "The Parent Trap." Backed by a cast of veteran performers young and old, "Double Trouble" takes place at the Rose Garden in Shenandoah this Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2. It's double duty for the sisters, who are freshmen this fall at Shenandoah High School. Both girls had major roles in this month's SWITG Theatre Camp production of "The Addams Family Jr." Zoe says it was Camp Director Julie Murren's idea to take on "Double Trouble."
"Julie approached us last summer, actually, and asked if we wanted to do it," said Zoe, "because she wants to do a play like 'The Parent Trap,' before we're too old."
Murren says now was the time for Mya and Zoe to team up.
"They're both very talented performers, but also very talented athletes, so they're very busy girls," said Murren. "Their best time of the year was between softball and volleyball. So, we took advantage of that time of year. We've been having a great time, and doing a great job. They just finished 'The Addams Family,' so, it's been pretty impressive."
For those not familiar with the plot, sisters Lisa Palfry--played by Zoe--and Lottie Horn--played by Mya--are separated at birth, but meet each other at a summer camp, then switch places--and hilarity ensues. Zoe and Mya say it's not the first time they've worked together in plays.
"It's pretty normal," said Zoe. "Every play that we're in, we work together and we have scenes together."
"It's really easy," said Mya, "because we can work on our staff at home with each other, as well."
But, how can cast members tell the girls apart? Cindy Darrah portrays camp counselor Berta.
"I can't (laughs)," said Darrah. "I have to remember who's on the left and who's on the right, then that's all I can do."
It's even a challenge for Jessica Jones, who plays Lottie's mother, Sophie.
"They look so much alike--they really do," said Jones. "They're both equally talented. I think over time, I'll get to be able to tell them apart, but right now, it's like, 'which one are you?'"
All seats to "Double Trouble" are $10. Tickets are available at the door, or you can call the Park Playhouse Box Office at 712-246-1061. One other note: both Zoe and Mya and director Julie Murren are guests on KMA's "Morning Show" at 9:18 Monday morning.