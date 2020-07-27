(Omaha) -- Masks could soon be mandated in indoor public spaces in Omaha.
The Douglas County Board of Health Monday morning approved a resolution supporting a mask mandate in the county -- and specifically Omaha. County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour had hinted at a mask mandate last week. Omaha City Code does allow for Pour to implement the mandate. Governor Pete Ricketts says he is against a statewide mask mandate. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says Ricketts' stance applies to a statewide mandate only.
"His position is that we don't have the data in his position to mandate a mask and that would be statewide," said Stothert. "He feels like he doesn't have the data to support it. But, Dr. Pour is worried and concerned about -- as she should be -- Douglas County and within Douglas County and the city of Omaha."
Lincoln has implemented a similar mask mandate that went into effect Monday. It would require masks on all individuals over the age of 5 when in an indoor, public space and where six-feet of social distancing is not possible. Pour says she would favor a regionalized approach in the state's two largest cities to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"Wouldn't it be nice if all of this eastern region would really be together and do the same thing," said Pour. "Think about what the population of Nebraska would be impacted by that. A regional approach is definitely something that has some benefit to it."
City officials in Omaha are currently drafting language for the mandate that could go into effect as soon as this week.