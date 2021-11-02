(Council Bluffs) -- As traffic levels return to normal, the Iowa State Patrol says driving habits from less congested roadways persist.
Speeding and distracted driving became a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which sergeant Alex Dinkla says traffic levels had dropped nearly 50%. However, Dinkla says those levels have returned to what he considers "normal" rates of traffic, and drastic speeding of well over 100 mph have continued. Dinkla says consistently clocking these sorts of speeds used to be very rare.
"You'd talk to your buddies and say you clocked somebody at over 100 miles an hour, and it was rare," Dinkla said. "Now, all law enforcement officers across the state are finding these individuals traveling well over 100 miles per hour several times a day. We're talking speeds of 120, 130, 135 mph."
As of Monday, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa has already seen 288 traffic fatalities in 2021, a 7% increase from this time last year.
Dinkla says the patrol has a goal of seeing less than 300 fatalities on the roadways, a number not seen since 1925. However, he says the patrol can't do this alone, and drivers need to do their part as well.
"Each and every day our officers are out there on the roads trying to make it a safer place to be, but we need everybody's help to buy into this and be accountable for their own actions that are improper or unsafe on roadways," Dinkla said. "With fatalities at 288, that's an increase from last year of nineteen, and we ended the year with 337 fatalities last year."
Dinkla says one easy way for drivers to lower the fatality count and slow the trend is to wear a seatbelt.
"One simple way to do that, is to wear that seatbelt, chances of being seriously injured or killed in a crash are reduced dramatically when you wear that seatbelt," Dinkla said. "Still to this day, of those 288 fatalities, 40% did not have a seatbelt on."
That 40% equates to 75 of the traffic fatalities. Meanwhile, the IDOT reports 46% of deaths have occurred while wearing a seatbelt, 14% of fatalities are unknown at this time, and the other 98 involved a situation not allowing for a seat belt.
With the winter months around the corner and frost and winter conditions approaching, Dinkla advises drivers to take extra precautions.
"Please take some time to warm that vehicle up, or scrape that windshield off," Dinkla said. "Once the sun hits that, you're not going to be able to see through that windshield, and we've seen many people get in crashes just for not scraping that windshield. As you venture out on your drive, watch that speed, keep it at the speed limit, and if conditions deteriorate, slow it down even more."
Daily updates on fatality and traffic data are available from the Iowa Department of Transportation website.