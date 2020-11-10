(Shenandoah) -- KMAland residents can say goodbye to a Shenandoah retail institution Wednesday.
Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association is holding a drive-by farewell of sorts to Howards Clothing and Sporting Goods at 600 West Sheridan Avenue Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists are asked to honk their horns when passing by the store to honor Denny and Darlene Howard, who recently announced their retirement. Howards is closing November 28th after 69 years of business. Denny's parents, Jim and Gladys Howard, started the business in 1951. Denny and Darlene took over in 1976. Denny Howard thanked the community and the entire region for their support over the years in a recent interview with KMA News.
"Southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and the city of Shenandoah have been very, very good to us," said Denny. "Enabled us to live in this town, and run the business, and raise the kids in a small town setting. Area schools have also been very good to us. We've been very fortunate over the years."
Residents may also phone the Howards by calling 712-246-2231, or send cards and flowers to the store's address.