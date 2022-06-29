(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa State Patrol is partaking in a national campaign to reduce the amount of impaired driving and, hopefully, the number of traffic fatalities over the upcoming holiday weekend.
That's according to Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News his agency is one of several law enforcement agencies participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign running from July 3-5. Despite higher gas prices, Devault says the Patrol is anticipating the usual increase in motorists associated with the Independence Day holiday. Nationally, he says over 200 individuals killed over the holiday weekend in 2020 involved impaired driving.
"In 2020, there were approximately 11,600 people killed on the roads that involved some type of impaired driver," said Devault. "And out of those there were 493 people that lost their life in 2020 over the 4th of July holiday period and about 41% of those involved alcohol related crashes."
In Iowa, five individuals were killed over the holiday weekend in 2020, four of which included impaired driving.
The campaign also includes an increased presence of law enforcement throughout the weekend. Devault adds that 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. appears to be the peak hours for the holiday's drunk-driving-related incidents with nearly 85% of 2020's impaired-driving fatalities occurring during the time frame.
He says the consequences can be steep for getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.
"Not only the roughly $10,000 or more for what an operating while intoxicated arrest would cost you, but more importantly the loss of someone else's life or your own -- your family has to live with those consequences," said Devault. "Quite honestly, if you do survive some type of crash like that, there's that possibility that charges would send you to prison."
While ensuring sober drivers are set, Devault also advises motorists to stay buckled up. Of the 145 traffic fatalities on Iowa's roadways in 2022, Devault says too many likely could have been prevented by simply wearing a seatbelt.
"47 out of those 145 fatalities, those people involved were not wearing a seatbelt," said Devault. "So that's something simple that could save your life or somebody else's by just reminding someone to buckle up and make sure you buckle up yourself."
In light of distracted driving, Devault advises motorists to keep an eye out for road construction -- a recent hot spot for accidents.
"We're seeing a lot of accidents that are taking place in those construction zones or that area leading up to where maybe that traffic is being condensed down to one lane, we're seeing people that are coming in to that," said Devault. "Whether it's not paying attention or there's a lot of different reasons, but we just encourage motorists to pay attention to those orange signs you're seeing that are warning you of 'construction two miles ahead.'"
Devault says the campaign also ties into the Patrol's ongoing efforts to reduce Iowa's traffic fatalities to below 300 for the year -- a number not seen since 1925. However, he adds that there is already a roughly 2% increase in deaths on the state's roadways from last year.