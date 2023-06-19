(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to bring back foreign exchange students to Shenandoah and Essex are getting a boost from a former student.
Masaru Nagayasu of Japan spent the 1979-80 school year as an American Field Service student in the Shenandoah School District. Nagayasu and his wife Junko are visiting his host family, C.E. and Carol Hornbuckle, before returning to Japan next week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Nagayasu recalls his time in Shenandoah as confusing, but fun.
"I wasn't speaking English like this before," said Nagayasu. "But, people were friendly here. Of course, it's different, but I would say that even after that, it's very natural for me to meet people from different cultures, and try to communicate with them. So, it was really a benefit for all my life."
While visiting, Nagayasu is helping officials with the Shenandoah-Essex AFS chapter in recruiting families to host future foreign exchange students. The 2022-23 school year marked the first non-COVID year Shenandoah didn't host an AFS student. Local AFS recruiter Linda Henderson says there's misconceptions about hosting a foreign student.
"One thing that many people are confused about is that it's an expensive thing for the family to do to host," said Henderson. "People need to understand that the students arrive with their own spending money for social and school activities, clothing, and or local chapter also pays for school lunch for the AFS student. So, it's really not a burden in any way financially for the family."
Carol Hornbuckle recalls that Nagayasu became part of their family during his year in Shenandoah. She says prospective AFS students go through a screening process.
"They have a whole process that they go through," said Hornbuckle. "And, they try to match students and families. The family fills out an application, too, and they're very intent on matching students with a family that will be compatible."
Nagayasu hopes families giving students like him a chance of experience life and school in America.
"Everywhere in the world, they had this COVID situation," he said. "I think we'll get out of this situation very soon. Anybody who might be interested in it, it might be hard to jump in, but it will be benefit for the students, and families, and kids and communities."
Anyone interested in hosting an AFS student in the Shenandoah or Essex School Districts this coming school year should contact Linda Henderson at 712-246-8000. You can hear the entire interview here: