(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces drunk driving charges following a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Tuesday morning.
Red Oak Police say the accident occurred in the 1000 block of Senate Avenue. Authorities say a 2000 Chevy garbage truck owned by Batten Sanitation and driven by 58-year-old Curtis Clark of Stanton was eastbound and making a stop when a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 29-year-old Dylan James Humbright of Red Oak backed into the front of the garbage truck. Police say Humbright left the scene of the accident and was immediately located at the BP gas station at 1715 Broadway.
Humbright was arrested for OWI, 2nd offense. He's being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond. No one was injured in the accident.