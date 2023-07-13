UPDATED @ 6:18 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County authorities have identified the individual found dead in his vehicle earlier this week.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Jacob Brenner Helberg was found unresponsive inside his 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor after deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident located at 200th Street and J Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and medical personnel arriving at the scene attempted to wake Helberg, but were unsuccessful. Medical personnel extracted him from the vehicle due to the severity of the accident.
Helberg was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the cause of the accident and Helberg's death is unknown at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY @ 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023
