(Council Bluffs) -- An investigation into a deadly accident continues in Council Bluffs.
Council Bluffs Police say one person died in the one-vehicle accident near the 50 mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 late Wednesday evening. A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle lost control and exited the roadway to the right, then struck a collapsible barrier in front of a sign board, and flipped onto its top.
The driver--a 68-year-old male--was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's name has not been released, pending notification of kin. Anyone with information on the accident should contact the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit at 712-328-4948.