(Clarinda) -- KMAland residents may want to check the expiration date on their driver's license.
Shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak last year, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster emergency proclamation instituting a grace period for licenses expiring between January 16th, 2020 and January 8th, 2021. The proclamation also suspended enforcement. Page County Treasurer Angie Dow tells KMA News the state's moratorium ends at midnight Saturday.
"Beginning January 9th, all Iowa driver's licenses will be subject to the expiration date printed on their license," said Dow. "Iowa drivers currently have a 60-day grace period following the printed expiration date that allows them to be used for driving purposes. So, that boils down to licenses in Iowa with an expiration date of November 10th or before will no longer have driving privileges."
Dow says drivers who need to renew their licenses have two options.
"In Page County, we are open to walk-ins without appointments," she said. "So, you just need a mask to come to the courthouse, Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other options include renewing on-line at iowadot.gov, or they can look into applying for a six-month extension, and that can also be done at iowadot.gov."
Dow says her office was swamped with license renewals after the courthouse reopened last July following the coronavirus-related shutdown. Based on the number of expired licenses in the county, Dow expects a similar demand following Saturday's deadline.
"We were contacted by the DOT that Page County does have a high number that fall into that more-than-60-days-expired (category)," said Dow. "We actually have 96 drivers in Page County that are expired more than 60 days. We're working with the DOT to possibly send a letter to those 96 individuals."
And, individuals coming in to renew their driver's licenses may want to take care of other business, as well.
"If people are coming in to renew their driver's license," she said, "it would be a perfect time to look at getting a real I-D added to their driver's license, which is the gold star on the top right corner. If they have it, it will carry forward. If they don't have it, they can sure reach out to us so that we can tell them about it, and make sure they have the documents that they need prior to coming in to renew."
Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Treasurer's Office at 712-542-3130.