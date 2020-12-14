Alfred Moreno

Alfred Moreno

(Sidney) – A Sidney man faces charges following an arrest in Glenwood Friday.

Glenwood Police say 52-year-old Alfred Rosalez Moreno was arrested for driving while revoked. Moreno was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $1,000 bond.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.