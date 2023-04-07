(Red Oak) -- While it looks slightly different, can and bottle redemption services have returned to Red Oak.
DROPPETT (drop-it), a Des Moines-based redemption business, has delivered a drop-off facility in the northeast corner of the parking lot of the old Redemption Center at 210 South Broadway, previously run by Nishna Productions. Inc. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, NPI Development Specialist Emily Martin says residents can utilize the unmanned drop-off location by creating an online account on the DROPPETT website. Once they've done that, Martin says residents will receive a welcome packet, a membership card, and barcode stickers that they can place on a bag of items they plan to redeem.
"When you go to the container, you use that barcode to scan and it unlocks the door to the DROPPETT center and you place your items in, and the door closes," said Martin. "Once a week, DROPPETT comes and picks up those bags and they take them to Des Moines where they scan the barcode, sort them, count them, and then that money is credited to your account that you created online."
Additionally, a kiosk will be available in the facility for residents to print off additional barcode stickers. While it isn't necessary NPI's business venture, Martin says they will assist with the upkeep of the building and ensure there is room for residents to drop off their items.
"So we empty it a couple of times a week and put that in our storehouse and then when DROPPETT comes and picks up to empty the building, they also get all their items out of our warehouse," Martin explained. "We also provide on-site maintenance."
Martin says the facility is an excellent opportunity for residents who might have stopped redeeming cans and bottles after the NPI-operated center closed in December 2021, which was also when DROPPETT reached out about providing a location in Red Oak. She also says users can choose to donate their refund to a DROPPETT charity partner, which can include local charities and fundraisers.
"So, anybody whose doing a fundraiser, whether it's the cheerleaders, junior/senior prom, cub scouts, they can register on this site as a partner, so you would go up to the tab that says 'fundraising' and then go down to partners, and then there's a link where you can register," she said. "So, when I log into my account, I can look at my balance and I have the option transferring my balance to my bank account, or I have the option of transferring it to any of the partners."
While the process looks different, Martin says some policies remain the same, including placing glass bottles into boxes, and broken glass items will not be redeemed. Additionally, bags and boxes shouldn't exceed 20 pounds. Red Oak is the third community to receive a DROPPETT location, with others in Corning and Des Moines. You can hear the full interview with Martin below: