(Omaha) -- Two years ago this month, floodwaters dominated the Missouri River Basin.
Now, a lack of moisture is impacting navigation along the river. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say water conservation measures were enacted for the second half of the navigation flow support season. Officials say very dry conditions continue to impact the upper basin above Sioux City, despite recent heavy rainfall in the lower basin. In fact, June runoff was 52% of average. John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says the service level to support navigation was reduced by 1,500 cubic feet per second from the full service level on July 1st. During Thursday's monthly conference call, Remus says the basin's runoff forecast is still very low.
"Our July 1st systems storage check indicated that water conservation measures needed to be implemented in order to service the authorized purposes in both the short and long term," said Remus. "The conservation measures are reduced flow support to navigation, and in all likelihood, will result in minimum winter releases."
Remus says the reduced flow support may impact navigation channels at some locations.
"Water releases from the dams are likely to cause water access issues," he said. "I urge all water users--particularly intake owners--to assess the possible impacts and risks to their facility, and if needed or desired, begin preparing for the possibility of lower river and reservoir levels later this summer, and during the fall and winter."
Remus, however, stresses there are adequate water supplies throughout the basin. Corps Civil Engineer Kevin Grode says runoff from the upper basin continues to fuel drought conditions.
"The updated annual runoff forecast for the upper basin--which is the Missouri River above Sioux City--is 15.6 million acre feet, which is 60% of average," said Grode. "The 15.6 million acre feet volume is 2.3 million acre feet decreased from our June runoff forecast."
If realized, this runoff amount would be the 10th driest year in the upper basin since 1898. Officials add mountain snowpack in the upper basin melted out in mid-to-late June, several weeks earlier than normal. Releases from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota were reduced from 30,500 cubic feet per second to 28,500 cfs on July 1st, in accordance with the reduced service level. Per the July 1st reservoir studies, the winter releases from the dam will likely be at the minimum rate of 12,000 cfs.