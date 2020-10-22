(Omaha) -- Eighteen months ago, most areas along the Missouri River were swamped with floodwaters.
Now, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials are dealing with a different situation--extreme drought, which has changed river conditions. Corps officials gave a brief update during a conference call with stakeholders Thursday afternoon. During the update, the corps announced that releases from the Gavin Points Dam in South Dakota will be reduced from the current level of 33,500 cubic feet per second to the winter level of 17,000 cfs on November 22nd. John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division, reflected on the big changes in conditions since the beginning of the year.
"2020 has been an unusual year," said Remus. "To begin the year with wetter-than-average conditions in the basin, and an early forecast indicating another high runoff year. But as you know, the basin dried up, and dried up quickly. We have transitioned from evacuating excess floodwaters, to managing the system to meet flow targets. We are currently meeting all full service navigation flow targets, and will continue to do so through the end of navigation support season, which ends on December 1st at the mouth."
Kevin Grode, the division's reservoir regulation team leader, says the upper basin runoff for 2020 is forecast at 30.2 million acre feet, which is about 4 million acre feet above normal.
"The above-average runoff this year was due to the much wetter-than-normal soil conditions throughout the basin during the spring," said Grode. "As John mentioned, the conditions along the basin have changed considerably over the past six months. Currently, most of the basin is experiencing some form of drought."
Mike Swenson, the division's power production team leader, says system storage peaked in mid-July at 61.8 million acre feet, utilizing 35% of the total flood storage. System storage is currently at 57.7 million acre feet--1.6 maf above the basin's flood control pool. Under current projections, system storage is expected to start next year's runoff basis below the basin's flood control pool.
More information on the river's situation, including levee repairs, is expected to be released during the corps' virtual fall public meetings November 2N.D. at 1:30 and 6 p.m. More information on the public meetings is available from the corps' website.