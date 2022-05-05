(Omaha) -- Despite recent rainfalls, drought conditions are still impacting projected runoff in the Missouri River basin.
During the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers monthly conference call Thursday, Corps officials say dry conditions in April resulted in well-below average runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin. April's runoff was 1.5 million acre-feet or 51% of average. John Remus is chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. He says current conditions have prompted the Corps to continue water conservation efforts.
"Basically, we are anticipating continuing our water conservation measures throughout 2022, and probably longer," said Remus. "The conservation measures are reduced flow support to navigation and minimum winter releases."
Corps officials indicate the 2022 upper Basin runoff forecast is 17.8 million acre-feet--69% of average. If the projection is realized, 2022 will rank the 23rd lowest calendar year runoff volume on record.
Doug Kluck, a climatologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says the last 30 days in the basin have showcased below-average temperatures. However, he adds precipitation is more inconsistent.
"You're seeing areas that have gotten worse like portions of eastern Colorado, Kansas, maybe southwest Nebraska, and maybe far northern Montana," said Kluck. "But, also areas have gotten better more of South and definitely North Dakota in terms of percent of their normal precipitation."
Kluck adds that soil moistures continue to remain below average for most of the basin outside North and South Dakota. Therefore, despite recent rainfalls, Kluck says it will take several more heavy rain events to escape drought-like conditions.
"At the surface if you just had rain it's going to be wet, but if you go down a foot you would be talking to people who are digging post holes or things like that," he said, "they'll say things like 'yeah, the surface four-to-six inches is pretty wet, but it's dry as a bone and powdery beneath that."
Combining the low runoff and dry soils, National Weather Service Hydrologist Kevin Low says episodic or storm-driven floods are possible, specifically in Missouri. Still, overall, the basin can expect minimal flooding.
"The flood risk for 2022 is very much reduced due to the ongoing drought," said Low. "The latest drought monitor was released this morning, and it shows an excess of the Missouri basin remaining in some category of drought."
Corps officials say releases from the Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota, are at 22,000 cubic feet per second but will be adjusted to provide minimum-service navigation flow support on the lower Missouri River.