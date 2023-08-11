(Des Moines) -- Though cooler temperatures and increased moisture has replaced July's hot temperatures, the drought's stranglehold on Iowa continues.
This week marked the 162nd straight month of drought in Iowa, dating back to 2020. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday shows approximately 51% of the state remains in a D-1 condition, indicating moderate drought. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says signs of improvement were found in some parts of the state last week.
"We had some pretty substantial rainfall across western Iowa," said Glisan. "You cut the state basically northwest to southeast, anywhere southwest of that line, we've seen above average rainfall totals anywhere from 1 to 2 inches, generally. But, you look in southwest Iowa, we've had a swath of anywhere from 4-5 inches in specific locations that really necessitated some improvement in the drought."
Glisan, however, says the rainfall did little to ease the drought situation across most of the state.
"If you look at the map this week," he said, "there was a swath from south central through northwestern Iowa, where we saw a 1-category improvement. What that means is, if you were in D-1 or D-2, you're now in D-0 or D-1. So, yes, improvement, but we definitely need more rain to remove drought from the state."
Glisan attributes the recent cool, wet conditions to the arrival of an El Nino weather pattern, replacing the La Nina conditions dominating the region's climate over the past several months. Glisan says the El Nino change came in generally as expected.
"You look at El Nino patterns in summer versus winter," said Glisan, "there's much higher correlation to wintertime behavior when there is an El Nino phase, given that El Nino drives the larger-scale weather pattern, as opposed to summertime, our weather is driven by thunderstorm activity, which works on a much smaller scale."
Following a brief return of hot conditions the middle of this month, Glisan expects the cooling trend to continue into the fall months.
"If you look at the outlooks, we have the short-term outlooks and the seasonal outlooks that we have for August, September and October--so a three-month stint there," he said, "we have a cool bow right over the state of Iowa and parts of the upper Midwest, and wetter chances in the southwest."
You can hear the full interview with Justin Glisan here: