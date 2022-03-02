(Council Bluffs) -- After several uncontrolled burns Monday, Pottawattamie County emergency management officials are reminding residents of an open burning ban currently in place for the county.
That's according to Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Specialist Michell Bose, who says her county, on Monday alone, saw six different open burns that lost control and resulted in area fire departments suppressing the blaze. This comes despite an open burn ban being in place since February 8th. Bose adds 12 of the 15 departments in Pottawattamie County were dispatched, including to two incidents outside the county. Additionally, she says county agencies were also required to assist with the number of fires breaking out in the county.
"Pottawattamie County Conservation also had a wildland crew that was able to assist, and our Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Department also did assist, so they were out there for several hours during the day," Bose said. "Just with the dry conditions, people that are burning trash, the sparks and such and conditions are so dry, that they were able to get out of control very quickly."
Bose says four citations were also written, and much of the reasoning given by residents whose open burns got out of control cited they were "unaware" of the ban being in place. While specific controlled burns in brick, metal, or heavily wired fire pits are permitted, given the arid conditions, Bose is highly suggesting avoiding any kind of burning, including trash, piled tree debris, grass, or agricultural grounds.
While a timeline of when the burn ban will end is uncertain, Bose says she does hope precipitation forecasted this weekend could provide some much-needed moisture.
"I do know that we do possibly have some precipitation that's coming this weekend, and we're looking at possibly having some snow coming in on Sunday," Bose said. "But still, we are so dry and still kind of in a drought condition at this time, that it's hard to tell exactly when we're going to have enough precipitation that's going to get the moisture there that's going to make those fields not so readily ignitable."
Bose says drought conditions have been all too familiar for KMAland for more than a year now, which forced several counties to implement burn bans throughout 2021.
"We had a mild winter, we really did not get a lot of moisture, and we were in drought conditions last year, and we were moved out of that but now we're in what they call is like a 'drought zero,' at this time," Bose said. "So without having the precipitation, we didn't have a big snowfall or adequate rains at this time. So maybe hopefully this spring we might get some, you know rivers are down, so it's been pretty dry for well over a year."
Currently, only three other counties in Iowa have declared an open burning ban, including Mills, Plymouth, and Woodbury Counties. For more information on burn bans or the associated rules, contact Pottawattamie County Emergency Management at (712) 328-5777, or visit the agency's website, or various social media pages.