UPDATED STORY: 3:57 p.m. July 5th, 2020
(Bartlett) -- Mills County authorities confirm the body of a man who fell into the Missouri River was recovered over the July 4th weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the body was found about two miles south of the Bartlett landing Saturday afternoon. Authorities say the vicitm and another man apparently entered the river between the Mentles and Lincoln landings south of the Plattsmouth Tow Bridge Wednesday afternoon. Marlowe Wilson is a conservation officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Wilson tells KMA News the incident is similar to other drowning situations occurring in the area over the past two years.
"There were two individuals up on the Missouri River in Mills County," said Wilson. "They ran out of gas, tried to swim for shore from their boat. One made it. One basically got lost. We assumed that he drowned, or what have you."
Wilson says the incident is similar to other drowning situations occurring in the area over the past two years.
"Had it (happen) a couple times last year, as well," he said. "One on the Nishnabotna, and one I assisted involving a duck hunter who was on the Missouri, and actually in Missouri waters. But, in all three situations, basically the people either had the boat get away from them launching the boat, or they had boat problems. They left their boat to try to swim to shore, or try to swim to the boat, and so on and so forth."
Wilson says this latest incident demonstrates the importance of staying in your boat while on the river.
"Particularly on the Missouri River," said Wilson. "It's a different animal. It's not a static lake situation. It's fast-flowing water. Stay with your boat, I guess, is the safety tip I'd have to say. Eventually, you'll come upon someone who can give you some help. or you'll get a cell phone reception, and get someone on the way. But, it's not a good idea to leave your vessel if you have problems on the Missouri River."
Regardless of last year's flooding, he says the river is always volatile.
"That current flows on a normal flow of at least 7 mph," he said. "Then, it gets faster than the water gets higher. It's a little bit higher than normal for this time of year. I don't know what that current speed is, but even at normal conditions, it's about 7 mph. So, like I said, it's a different animal. It's not a lake situation."
Mills County authorities have yet to release the victim's name, saying that he is from out of the area. The DNR, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, and the Mills and Fremont County Sheriff's Offices assisted in the body's recovery.
