(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is reporting a drug arrest of two people from early Sunday morning.
At approximately 1:32 AM, a Fremont County sheriff's deputy stopped an unplated Nissan Versa driving at a high rate of speed and northbound on Interstate 29 near the Thurman exit.
The Fremont County K9 Roby was deployed and alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle. During the search, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and prescription pills were located.
Leanthony Carey, 29, of Gretna was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia while Jamie Leigh Conn, 22, of Plattsmouth was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription pills.
Carey is being held at the Fremont County Jail on $300 bond while Conn is being held on $2,300 bond. The Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and K9 unit with the call.