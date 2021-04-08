(Creston) -- Two suspect face drug charges following separate arrests in Creston.
Creston Police say 31-year-old Adam John Cross of Creston was arrested at his residence early Wednesday afternoon on a Union County warrant for possession of a controlled substance--3rd offense, 3rd degree burglary (motor vehicle) and operating a vehicle without owner's consent. Cross is being held in the Union County Jail on $9,000 bond.
Police also arrested 24-year-old Keegan Wayne Williams late Wednesday evening near the intersection of Division and Irving Streets for 3rd degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is in custody in the county jail on $2,300 bond.