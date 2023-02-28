(Red Oak) -- A pair of suspects face numerous drug charges following their arrests in Red Oak Monday evening.
The Red Oak Police Department says 22-year-old Jacob Christopher Cashatt was arrested shortly after 5:50 p.m. for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a class B felony, possession of a controlled substance -- cocaine -- 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Additionally, police say 46-year-old Michael Lee Lafollette was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. Authorities say the arrests occurred in the 700 block of East Washington Street.
Cashatt and and Lafollette were taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on no bond and $1,000 bond, respectively. The Montgomery County K-9 Unit assisted the police department at the scene.