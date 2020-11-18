(Des Moines) -- Drought conditions and shrinking levels of groundwater remain concerns in western Iowa heading into the winter.
The latest water summary update from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources indicates rainfall statewide was nearly one inch below normal in October. DNR Hydrology Resources Coordinator Tim Hall says that number is a little deceiving for the western part of the state.
"This year has been one that has been fairly consistently wetter in eastern and drier in western Iowa," said Hall. "So when we say that the state average was a little over an inch below normal, that doesn't tell the true tale, because western Iowa still ended up on the short end of the stick rainfall-wise. It's continuing to be pretty dry in the western third of the state."
While the dry weather allowed harvest to progress at a rapid pace this fall, Hall says it creates an impact on drinking water supplies.
"There are a lot of communities in western Iowa -- particularly northwestern Iowa -- that rely exclusively on shallow groundwater for their public drinking water," said Hall. "As the precipitation drops off and the stream flow drops and things get drier, those communities can have some challenges in meeting their water demand."
Short-term outlooks from the National Weather Service indicate Iowa could see some increased precipitation over the next couple weeks. But, Hall says overall the winter is shaping up to be average in terms of precipitation.
"It looks like the long-term predictions right now are calling for normal precipitation," said Hall. "Unfortunately, for us over the winter, that's very, very dry. When we get to January, the average monthly precipitation in Iowa is less than one inch. Our ability to make up for moisture deficits is harder and harder as we go through the fall and winter months."
The report notes that this October was the sixth-coldest on record for the state. Average temperatures were 46 degrees, nearly five degrees below normal. The full water summary update can be viewed below.