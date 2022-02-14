(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials say conditions are ripe for grass fires in the region.
That's why the county became the second in as many weeks to ban open burning until further notice. Mills County joins Pottawattamie County, which was placed under a similar burning prohibition earlier this month. County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst tells KMA News Mills County's burn ban was instituted late Saturday afternoon following consultation with the State Fire Marshal's Office, and with the county's fire chiefs.
"We've been abnormally dry here this season so far," said Hurst. "We have a lot of fuel out there, barrel materials, that's caused this. And, of course, the winds have been up and down here, with the weather fronts proceeding through our neck of the woods. I told our fire chiefs here last week, and they just felt that for a prevention situation, we need to probably need to proceed into a ban, at least until we see where this is going as far as the weather, and see if we can get a little bit better conditions."
While saying increased fire calls weren't a significant problem, Hurst adds the county wanted to be proactive rather than reactive.
"The call rate was starting to get a little bit higher," he said. "I think in a couple of adjoining counties, there's looking at it also. I think the chiefs are looking at it from the prospective that we need to get this under control, because all the three factors are there for a very dangerous fire. We'd rather prevent them now, and if people want to do prescribed burns, they can go to the fire chiefs and get a permit."
Residents wishing to conduct open burning must obtain a permit from their local fire chief. Small recreational camp fires are permitted if conducted in a fire place of brick, metal or heavy one-inch wire mesh. Violation of the burn ban can result in a citation or arrest. For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (515) 725-6145 or Mills County Emergency Management at (712) 527-3643.