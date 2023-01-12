(Omaha) -- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say little relief is in sight with ongoing drought conditions.
As a result, corps officials predict runoff into the Missouri River Basin's mainstream reservoir system will remain below normal. Corps officials say 63% of the basin remains in drought conditions. Ryan Larsen is basin team leader with the corps' Omaha office. During the corps' first conference call of 2023 Thursday afternoon, Larsen says runoff for the basin above Sioux City is forecast at 20.8 million acre feet, about 81% of average. That follows 2022's total of 19.3 MAF, which was 75% of average, and the 30th lowest annual runoff for the basin in 125 years of record keeping.
"The below-average runoff forecast for 2023 reflects the current drier-than-normal soil moisture across most of the basin," said Larsen, "near average mountain snowpack, and slightly above-average plains snowpack. We are expecting below-average runoff during the high runoff periods of March through April--typically when the plains' snowpack melts--and May through July--typically through the mountains' snowpack melts."
Doug Kluck is NOAA's central region climate services director. Kluck says most of the basin remains stuck in a three-year period of below-normal precipitation. That's despite the flood year of 2019--one of the wettest of all time.
"Of all the 129 or 130 years--whatever we have now--of records," said Kluck. "Those three years--if you look at three-year periods--it's the 8th driest three-year period for the Missouri basin--not for those states, but for the basin itself, and the 14th driest for the 24-month period over the last year or so, really."
But, Kluck adds that precipitation over the past 30 days has been helpful, and healthy snowpack is reported across the Dakotas. And, corps officials were forced to increase the Gavins Point Dam's releases in December. John Remus is chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
"In mid-December, releases from the Gavins Point Dam were increased from the minimum release of 12,000 cubic feet per second in an attempt to mitigate the effects of the sudden and severe cold temperatures across the basin. We just this week began to reduce the releases as the ice cover and the associated impact stabilized. We will continue to monitor the river conditions and weather forecasts, and make operational adjustments to the extent possible."
Releases at Gavins Point Dam were increased from 12,000 to 14,000 cubic feet per second in mid-December and early January, That level was lowered to 13,000 cfs earlier this week, and reduced further to 12,000 cfs Thursday.