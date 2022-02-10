(Elliott) -- Montgomery County officials are among those hoping for some precipitation the next few days.
Lack of moisture and windy conditions were catalysts for a major field fire in the county Wednesday. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News firefighters from Red Oak and Elliott were paged to a ditch fire in the vicinity of I Avenue and Highway 48 about 2-to-3 miles west of Elliott, at around 11:45 a.m.
"As crews were enroute, and a member got on scene," said Hamman, "they quickly realized that the ditch fire had grown substantially, and had entered into a picked corn field, and was growing rapidly and intensely to the south and the field."
Fire departments from Grant and Griswold provided mutual aid, along with Montgomery County Emergency Management, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pottawattamie County Conservation and MidAmerican Energy. Firefighters were at the scene for several hours. Hamman says approximately 45 acres were consumed, and three power poles were compromised. The cause of the fire is undermined.
"By our best guess, either improperly discarded smoking material, or a spark from a passing vehicle (started the fire)," he said. "The fire appears to have started right in the road ditch, and went south with the wind."
Hamman says the dry, warm and windy conditions contributed to a high grassland fire index.
"We just haven't got any precipitation," said Hamman. "Whether it's rain or snow, everything is dry. If you look at some of the pictures from yesterday--especially from the drone footage--there's still snow on the ground, but everything is dry. As we're moving into the spring, we're watching precipitation. Our figures are crossed that we can at least get some rain or snow to help out with the moisture. But, we're really watching conditions. And, if fires continue to happen on a regular basis, we're probably going to start discussing a burn ban."
Overall, Hamman urges residents with burn piles or barrels to use common sense before starting a fire. Pottawattamie County is the only county in KMAland under a burn ban thus far.