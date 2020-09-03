(Omaha) -- The lack of moisture in August had an impact on the Missouri River.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say August precipitation was well-below normal in the Missouri River Basin, particularly in the western and far northern portions, which received less than 25% of normal precipitation. The lack of precipitation and dry soil conditions resulted in 74% of the average August runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City--the upper basin. The 2020 calendar year forecast for the upper basin, updated on September 1st, is 30.6 million acre-feet (MAF), 119% of average.
Average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 MAF. Runoff in the upper basin during the remainder of 2020 is forecast to be below average.