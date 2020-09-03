Gavins Point Dam

Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, SD

(Omaha) -- The lack of moisture in August had an impact on the Missouri River.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say August precipitation was well-below normal in the Missouri River Basin, particularly in the western and far northern portions, which received less than 25% of normal precipitation. The lack of precipitation and dry soil conditions resulted in 74% of the average August runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City--the upper basin. The 2020 calendar year forecast for the upper basin, updated on September 1st, is 30.6 million acre-feet (MAF), 119% of average.

Average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 MAF. Runoff in the upper basin during the remainder of 2020 is forecast to be below average.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.