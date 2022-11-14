(Clarinda) -- One of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's top administrators is applauding the recent funding announced for meat and poultry processors across the country.
Earlier this month, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Omaha and announced the investment of over $73 million into 21 grant projects through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program designed to increase competition and lower costs for families. Included in the first round was an over $19.9 million grant to the Greater Omaha Packing Company, Inc. and over $688,000 to Lot 279, Inc. in Norfolk. Zach Ducheneaux is the USDA's Farm Service Agency Administrator. Following a roundtable in Clarinda, Ducheneaux tells KMA News that access to processors was a talking point during his visit to southwest Iowa.
"I've heard talk at the dinner table today (Thursday) of how far people are having to go get their meat processed, so those are the things we hope to be addressing in this administration," said Ducheneaux. "To help revitalize these rural communities and it looks like Clarinda has some things that are going on that'll really help them."
Per the USDA grant recipient list, Greater Omaha Packing is taking a phased approach to increasing its processing capabilities from 2,400 head of cattle per day to 3,100 through equipment purchases, automation systems, and facility improvements. The project is also expected to create 275 jobs. Additionally, Lot 279 intends to build a federally inspected portion-cutting and further processing facility for at least three family-owned cattle producers to utilize.
However, Ducheneaux says the program is part of a larger initiative to increase access across the country.
"We're targeting everything from 'mom-and-pop' butcher shop up to the regional facility that can do 20, 30, 40 head a day," Ducheneaux explained. "The secretary was here announcing one in Norfolk, Nebraska and we're going to Montana next week to do another announcement and it's part of a bigger initiative across the country that the Secretary is advocating for more and better markets for our producers."
On a more local level, Ducheneaux also had high praises for the sale barn in Clarinda and the marketing capabilities it brings to area producers.
"It allows us to transact our product here in this community and when you think about a keystone species of a community, that's one of them," said Ducheneaux. "To be able to market your product in your community is invaluable."
In addition, Vilsack announced that the USDA is investing $75 million for eight projects through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program and more than $75 million for four meat and poultry-related projects through the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan program.