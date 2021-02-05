(Des Moines) -- Two proposals that would alter how compensation is determined for elected county officials are making their way through the Iowa Legislature.
Currently, a county compensation board meets every year prior to a county setting its budget. The board reviews salaries of elected officials compared to other counties and makes a recommendation for a salary to the board of supervisors. The supervisors can still set a lesser salary, but cannot go any higher than the recommendation by the compensation board. One proposal that advanced out of subcommittee this week from Republican Dan Dawson would also allow compensation boards to consider the current economic health in the county, state and country. Susan Cameron Daemen is a lobbyist for the Iowa State Sheriffs' & Deputies' Association -- which is registered as undecided on the bill. She says having more data to determine a salary would be nice.
"Decisions must be made on relevant fiscal analysis, as well as the duties and risks of the jobs," said Daemen. "They believe all decisions related to compensation should be documented and provided to not only the board of supervisors, but to all of the elected officials who are all accountable to the voters."
The bill would also require the compensation board to provide documentation to the supervisors on how they determined salaries. Hardin County Supervisor BJ Hoffman says the compensation board's decision on salaries for elected officials also have a trickle-down effect on all other county employee salaries.
"In Hardin County over the last few weeks, I've had three compensation board members contacted on Sunday afternoons, Saturday nights and Friday nights at their place of business by unhappy constituents of how they decided to determine the compensation board recommendations and our acceptance a couple weeks ago," said Hoffman.
Lucas Beenken is a lobbyist for the Iowa State Association of Counties and the Iowa State Association of County Supervisors. He says his organizations support the provision that requires the compensation board to provide supporting documents for their decision. He likened it to providing a receipt for your work.
"Sometimes, we hear from supervisors that the compensation board comes in and will recommend an 8% or a 10% raise across the board," said Beenken. "That's just not realistic. So, a little bit of accountability -- which I think this bill provides -- will go a long way."
Another proposal also recently cleared the same Senate subcommittee and would eliminate county compensation boards altogether, instead vesting that power with each county's board of supervisors. Senator Tom Shipley -- a Republican from Nodaway and chair of both subcommittees -- says he has had mixed communications on eliminating the boards completely. He favored advancing both proposals to committee for further review.
"I've had contact with supervisors in my district who feel -- as far as the elimination of the compensation board -- I didn't get a clear consensus," said Shipley. "I got strong considerations on both ends of that. We're going to go ahead and sign off on this and there will be more discussion coming forward. We'll see which one we end up with in committee."
An identical proposal has been introduced on the House side and is awaiting a subcommittee hearing.